Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.66 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

