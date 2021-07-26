Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $137.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $11.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.