Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

BRY opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.