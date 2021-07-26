Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

