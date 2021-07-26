Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Raised by Analyst

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

