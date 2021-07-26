Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Lifted by KeyCorp

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $12.29 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

