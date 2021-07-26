Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

