Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Denbury stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

