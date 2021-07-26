Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Cut by Analyst

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Excellon Resources stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

