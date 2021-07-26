Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Golar LNG in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

