Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $2,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

