Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$37.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.87. The company has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$23.55 and a twelve month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

