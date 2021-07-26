Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MUR opened at $20.72 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 522,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

