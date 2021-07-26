Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

ORA opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

