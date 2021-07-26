Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Decreased by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $953.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

