Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Decreased by Analyst

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

NOVA opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

