Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Boosted by Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 157.34%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.