Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

