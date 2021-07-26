Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

WLL stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.