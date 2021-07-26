Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $86,304,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.