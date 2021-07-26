Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.03. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 725.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

