Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

