Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. Graco has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

