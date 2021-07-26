Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of SNA opened at $224.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,678. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.