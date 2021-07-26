Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 496.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

