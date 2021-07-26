Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.19 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

