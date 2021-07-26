Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Issued By Wedbush

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

INTC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

