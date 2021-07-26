Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Johnson & Johnson Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.28. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

