Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NYSE LVS opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.