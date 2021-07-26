Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 271.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 127,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 93,114 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $9,846,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 940.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

