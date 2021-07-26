Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.65.

MMC opened at $147.41 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

