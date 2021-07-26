Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

NYSE BX opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

