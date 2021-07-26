Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,358 shares of company stock worth $84,632,412 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

