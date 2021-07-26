Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By B. Riley

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $682.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

