Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

