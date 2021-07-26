Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

