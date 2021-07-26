Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.28.

Shares of BIIB opened at $325.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.26. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

