Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $325.40 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 32.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

