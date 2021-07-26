Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $199.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

