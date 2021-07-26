Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chart Industries in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $146.24 on Monday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

