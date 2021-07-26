Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

Shares of DHR opened at $291.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

