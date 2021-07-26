Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Increased by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,287,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.