Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

HCSG stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

