Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $658.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

