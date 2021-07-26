Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. Increased by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

