Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,194 shares of company stock worth $5,970,690 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.