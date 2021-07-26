Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of LSTR opened at $152.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $119.51 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

