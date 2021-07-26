Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of LPI opened at $56.38 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

