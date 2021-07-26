Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.23. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

