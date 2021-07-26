Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Lowered by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.46 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

